New Disney 100 Quiz Answers: November 13, 2023

Welcome back, Disney fans! Today, we bring you the latest set of answers for the Disney 100 quiz. Put your knowledge to the test with questions ranging from Marvel superheroes to classic Disney songs. Let’s dive right in!

1. Where was Steve Rogers discovered after 70 years?

Answer: After being frozen in ice for seven decades, Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, was discovered.

2. What is Guido’s famous catchphrase in the movie Cars?

Answer: Guido, the lovable forklift from Cars, is known for his energetic catchphrase, “Pit stop!”

3. How many “happy haunts” reside in the iconic Haunted Mansion?

Answer: The Haunted Mansion is home to a spine-chilling number of “happy haunts.” See if you can count them all!

4. Where is Pol Veterinary Services located?

Answer: Discover the location of Pol Veterinary Services, a place that takes care of animals both big and small.

5. Which enchanting song can be found in the Disney classic, Dumbo?

Answer: Immerse yourself in the heartwarming tune of “Baby Mine” from the timeless movie, Dumbo.

While getting the answers right is not crucial for receiving your two-character cards, it’s always rewarding to test your Disney knowledge. Don’t worry if you don’t score a perfect five out of five – you’ll still be rewarded for participating!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Are there any additional rewards for answering all five questions correctly?

A: No, getting all the answers right is a bonus. The game awards you with two character cards regardless of your score.

Q: Will there be new questions available tomorrow?

A: Absolutely! We’ll be here every day with fresh sets of Disney 100 questions and answers to keep the magic alive.

Q: Where can I find more Disney 100 guides and helpful resources?

A: Look no further! We have a variety of guides available, including daily activity refresh times and tips on how to collect all 18 character cards quickly.

Remember, we’re here to help you on your Disney 100 journey. Stay tuned for more quizzes, answers, and delightful surprises. May the magic of Disney always be with you!