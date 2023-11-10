A Dive into Disney: Test Your Knowledge with the Disney 100 Quiz

Put your Disney knowledge to the test with the Disney 100 quiz! Whether you’re a casual Disney fan or a die-hard enthusiast, these trivia questions will challenge your understanding of the magical world of Disney. In this article, we’ll explore and provide answers to the Disney 100 quiz questions for today, November 10th, 2023.

1. When does National Geographic celebrate Sharkfest?

Answer: Every summer.

2. In The Princess and the Frog, what was Tiana’s restaurant before she purchased it?

Answer: A sugar mill.

3. Who is Basil’s sidekick in The Great Mouse Detective?

Answer: Dr. Dawson.

4. In Mulan (1998), what’s the name of Mulan’s dog?

Answer: Little Brother.

5. What is the secret identity of Miles Morales’ uncle, Aaron Davis?

Answer: The Prowler.

These questions cover various Disney movies and characters, from National Geographic to Spider-Man. While some questions may be easier for Disney experts, others may require a bit more digging into the depths of Disney trivia.

It’s important to note that getting the answers right doesn’t provide any additional rewards in the game. However, it’s certainly impressive to answer all five questions correctly without any external help.

If you’re looking for a daily dose of Disney quizzes, make sure to come back tomorrow for a fresh set of questions. The topics for these quizzes vary widely, so you’ll always find something new to challenge your Disney knowledge.

