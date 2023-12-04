New Researcher Accuses Harvard of Favoring Meta

A prominent disinformation researcher, Joan Donovan, has recently filed a complaint against Harvard University, alleging that the institution pushed her out and terminated her work to protect its ties with Meta, the parent company of Facebook. In her legal filing, Donovan accuses Harvard of violating her freedom of speech rights and disregarding the principles of academic freedom. She claims that the university prioritized the interests of high-value donors linked to Meta/Facebook, jeopardizing her research.

The pressure campaign against Donovan reportedly coincided with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative’s commitment to donate $500 million to Harvard for the establishment of a university-wide center dedicated to artificial intelligence. Donovan’s legal representation argues that this substantial financial influence played a significant role in Harvard’s decision-making process.

Previously, Donovan held the position of research director at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center, leading the Technology and Social Change Research Project, which focused on studying media manipulation campaigns. She was well-regarded as an expert in the field of social media and online disinformation, frequently providing testimony before Congress and securing substantial grant funding for her research endeavors.

Donovan believes that her involvement in a project to publish leaked internal documents from Facebook, known as the FBarchive, led to Harvard shutting down her work and ultimately ending her employment. Despite these challenges, Donovan has since been appointed as an assistant professor at Boston University.

The complaint filed Donovan seeks a formal investigation into whether Harvard acted inappropriately under the influence of Meta, potentially misleading donors and misappropriating funds meant to support Donovan’s research. The allegations raise concerns about the integrity of academic institutions and their ties to powerful entities.

Harvard denies Donovan’s claims, asserting that her allegations of unfair treatment and donor interference are unfounded. The university emphasizes its commitment to independent research, and its policy dictates that faculty members must lead all research projects. According to Harvard’s statement, when the original faculty leader of the project left, the school made efforts to find a replacement but eventually allowed the project to wind down.

As this dispute unfolds, it calls attention to the complex dynamics between academic institutions and powerful corporations, shedding light on the potential challenges faced researchers investigating influential entities.

FAQ

Q: What is the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative?

A: The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is a charitable organization established Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, dedicated to promoting positive social change.

Q: What was the FBarchive project?

A: The FBarchive project involved the publication of leaked internal documents from Facebook, aiming to increase transparency and shed light on potential issues within the company.

Q: Has Harvard responded to the allegations?

A: Harvard denies the allegations raised Joan Donovan, stating that her claims are baseless and that her employment termination was not connected to any external influences.

Q: Who is representing Joan Donovan in her complaint?

A: Joan Donovan is being represented Whistleblower Aid, a nonprofit organization that previously represented whistleblower Frances Haugen in her complaint against Facebook.

Q: What is academic freedom?

A: Academic freedom refers to the freedom of scholars and researchers to pursue their work without interference or censorship, allowing them to openly explore and express ideas within their field of expertise.