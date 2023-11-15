The Impact of Unregulated Disinformation on Social Media Platforms

Social media has become an essential part of our daily lives, connecting us with news, friends, and the wider world. However, alongside the benefits of social media, there is another side to consider. Disinformation, or the intentional spread of false or misleading information, poses a significant threat with far-reaching consequences. Although big tech companies have the power to influence public discourse deciding which content to amplify, they have failed to prevent the spread of disinformation and misinformation. This failure is deeply concerning and has led to alarming repercussions.

In Australia, as well as in other parts of the world, we are witnessing disinformation being utilized as a powerful weapon far-right groups to garner public support for regressive movements that aim to erode human rights. The recent referendum serves as an example of how disinformation was used to sow confusion and undermine support for the voice to parliament. Social media platforms, along with traditional media outlets, became breeding grounds for racism, fearmongering, and amplification of divisive narratives.

Disinformation preys on people’s fears and anxieties, recruiting them into extremist ideologies and creating polarization within communities for political or financial gain. It seamlessly travels across social media platforms, newspapers, talkback radio, and messaging apps, further exacerbating its impact. Digital platforms like Meta and X (previously Twitter) profit greatly from the spread of disinformation. By capturing our attention and ensuring our engagement online, these platforms monetize disinformation through advertisers. Unfortunately, there are currently no laws in place to curb this problem or even uncover its extent.

In Europe, lawmakers have taken steps to address this issue through the introduction of the Digital Services Act. This act holds large social media companies accountable requiring them to conduct annual risk assessments, particularly for disinformation spread through algorithms and recommender systems. Social media companies must implement reasonable and effective mitigation measures based on identified risks, which are overseen a regulator. While not overly prescriptive, this legislation provides a framework to ensure social media giants are held responsible.

In Australia, efforts are being made to regulate disinformation and misinformation on social media platforms. The Australian Communications and Media Authority would be empowered to enforce compliance with social media companies’ codes of conduct. Although the government’s initial proposal may need refinement, it demonstrates a commitment to addressing concerns and fostering responsible social media practices. The proposed bill is far from radical, reflecting substantial deference to social media platforms and falling short of the more comprehensive European model.

Unsurprisingly, the proposed regulation has faced opposition from influential voices, many of whom have a history of spreading disinformation themselves. This opposition is driven a desire to maintain their ability to manipulate and deceive the public for personal gain. Protecting freedom of speech is crucial, but the resistance to regulation primarily stems from powerful, often hateful, voices seeking to curtail human rights and win votes. It is imperative that we do not allow them to succeed.

Unregulated disinformation, driven the profit motives of tech giants, poses a severe threat to our democracy. It creates a hostile and unsettling environment, particularly for marginalized communities. To combat this, parliament must pass laws that protect freedom of speech while shedding light on the spread of disinformation. Social media companies also need to alter their practices to ensure a fair and unbiased representation of content. Users should have more control over how their data is used and the ability to opt out of profiling.

Until necessary action is taken, the progress we have made in safeguarding human rights will continue to erode under the influence of billionaires, bigots, shysters, and trolls.

