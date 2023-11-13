New Parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Celebrate Diwali with Their Baby Girl

Diwali, an eagerly anticipated festival for many, became even more special for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya this year as they celebrated it with their newborn baby girl. It marked their first Diwali as parents, bringing an extra dose of joy and happiness to the occasion. The couple graciously shared glimpses of their festive celebrations, delighting their followers on social media.

Dressed in a charming green and white kurta set, Rahul radiated joy, while Disha looked stunning in her yellow kurta ensemble. Sharing their happiness with the world, they simply captioned their post with, “Happy Diwali everyone.” The couple also posted pictures on their Instagram Stories, referring to their little one as their “Laxmi,” symbolizing the blessing of prosperity and abundance.

Disha delighted her followers further sharing a heartwarming family photo, featuring Rahul’s parents and their adorable baby girl. Rahul was overflowing with happiness as he celebrated the day, sharing multiple pictures of him and his little princess on Instagram.

In the comments section, well-wishers showered the couple with love and blessings. One user gushed, “You guys are so cute, love this.” Another couldn’t contain their excitement, exclaiming, “This is exactly what I was waiting for, so, so cute!” One more user summed it up perfectly, declaring, “Happy family, this is a picture-perfect moment.”

The couple welcomed their baby girl on September 20th, and on September 23rd, which also happened to be Rahul’s birthday and Ganesh Chaturthi, they lovingly brought their newborn home. The arrival of their little bundle of joy was celebrated in grand style, marking a new chapter filled with love, joy, and cherished moments for the doting parents.

FAQs:

1. Who are Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya?

Disha Parmar is an Indian television actress, while Rahul Vaidya is a popular singer and former contestant on the reality show “Bigg Boss.”

2. When was their baby girl born?

Their baby girl was born on September 20th.

3. What did they name their daughter?

The couple has not publicly revealed their daughter’s name yet.

4. How did they celebrate Diwali?

Disha and Rahul celebrated Diwali dressing up in traditional attire and sharing moments of their festivities on social media.

5. When did they bring their baby girl home?

Disha and Rahul brought their baby girl home on September 23rd, which was also Rahul’s birthday and Ganesh Chaturthi.