Dish Network Files Lawsuit against Vidgo for Patent Infringement

Dish Network has once again flexed its patent power filing a lawsuit against streaming service Vidgo. The lawsuit, which was filed last month, alleges that Vidgo knowingly infringed on Dish’s patents related to multi-bitrate content streaming. This technology allows for the delivery of video data over the internet at different connection speeds, providing users with a seamless streaming experience.

Over the years, Dish has filed similar lawsuits against other companies including Fubo, a live streaming service, and iFit, an interactive fitness app. In the case of Fubo, Dish is seeking a royalty deal where the streaming service pays for the use of its patented technology. Dish claims that iFit’s fitness devices with streaming capabilities also violate its patents and is requesting a ban on their sale.

Vidgo, like Fubo, offers more than 100 live channels of streaming content. A spokesperson from Vidgo has dismissed Dish’s claims as without merit and frivolous, while Fubo states that they are taking the allegations seriously and will continue to review the claim.

Dish acquired the patents in question when it bought startup MOVE Networks along with its patent portfolio for $45 million in 2010. After undergoing corporate reshuffling, Dish Technologies, previously known as Echostar Technologies, became a division of Dish Network in 2018.

Dish claims to have informed Vidgo about these patents through letters in March and July, but has not received any response. This lawsuit adds to the challenges Vidgo is currently facing, having recently shut down due to a dispute with a vendor. The company is providing credits and future service discounts to its subscribers to compensate for the disruption.

Sources:

– The Desk