Dish Network Files Patent Lawsuits Against Eight Companies Over Adaptive Bitrate Technology

Pay TV provider Dish Network has filed patent lawsuits against eight separate companies in federal court, alleging that they are infringing on its patents related to adaptive bitrate technology. This technology allows online streaming services to adjust the video quality based on the user’s connection speed and other factors.

Dish Network claims that it obtained these patents over the past decade, either through its own engineers’ development or through mergers and acquisitions. Adaptive bitrate technology is commonly used streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube TV, and Amazon’s Twitch.

The companies targeted Dish’s lawsuits include Britbox, Fubo, Vidgo, iFit, Britbox, Beachbody, A Parent Media Company, and WebGroup Czech Republic. Dish asserts that these companies are directly violating its patents and is seeking to block them from using the technology, as well as seeking appropriate damages.

Dish Network alleges that it tried to work with Britbox, Fubo, and Vidgo to license its technology, but the discussions fell through. Dish claims that it notified Fubo about the alleged infringement in May 2019, and although there were initial discussions, talks broke down in August 2021. A similar chain of events occurred with Vidgo, with Dish reaching out to the company’s CEO but receiving no response.

Dish Network also previously filed complaints with the International Trade Commission (ITC) against iFit, Peloton, and Lululemon, which led to a trade judge blocking the import of infringing equipment until the companies licensed the technology from Dish.

It is unclear why Dish has filed multiple patent infringement lawsuits within a short period of time. These lawsuits come as Dish is pursuing other business initiatives, including the development and rollout of its own 5G wireless network. The company has also faced challenges in its core television business, struggling to offset declines in its satellite television service with streaming alternatives.

Source: StreamTV Insider, no URL provided.