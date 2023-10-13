Dish Network and Sling TV Sue BritBox Over Patent Infringement Claims

Television provider Dish Network and its streaming service, Sling TV, have filed a lawsuit against BritBox in Manhattan federal court. The lawsuit accuses BritBox, a joint venture of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and ITV, of infringing eight patents related to video-streaming technology. Dish claims that BritBox’s technology for adapting streaming bitrates is a violation of Dish’s patented technology.

This is not the first time Dish has taken legal action against companies for patent infringement. They have previously sued other streaming services and fitness companies, such as iFit, Peloton, and Lululemon. In fact, Dish won an import ban on iFit and Peloton devices earlier this year based on similar infringement allegations.

Dish owns a number of patents related to adaptive bitrate streaming, which adjusts streaming quality based on available internet bandwidth. The lawsuit states that Dish had attempted to negotiate licensing agreements with the BBC and ITV since 2018, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

BritBox streams British television content in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia. The lawsuit claims that despite years of negotiation attempts, BritBox continues to use Dish’s technology without a license.

Dish is seeking a court order to stop BritBox’s alleged infringement and is also requesting unspecified monetary damages. Representatives for Dish and BritBox have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Source: Blake Brittain, Thomson Reuters.

Definition of terms:

– Adaptive bitrate streaming: Technology that adjusts streaming quality based on available internet bandwidth.

Sources:

– Blake Brittain, Thomson Reuters