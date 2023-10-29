New Article: Controversy Over Deletion of WhatsApp Messages During Covid Inquiries

A recent revelation has sparked controversy and raised concerns regarding the deletion of WhatsApp messages during the Covid inquiries in both the UK and Scotland. It has come to light that senior government figures, including former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, claim that the data no longer exists and that the WhatsApp messages have been deleted. This revelation has led to questions about transparency and accountability within the Scottish government.

The UK Covid Inquiry, tasked with uncovering the decision-making processes and handling of the pandemic, has raised concerns about the lack of informal communication material, including WhatsApp messages, provided the Scottish government. Despite evidence suggesting that key decision-makers in Edinburgh were using these messages to discuss advice and make important decisions, the government has not provided any such material to the inquiry.

In response to these allegations, Scottish Green minister Lorna Slater emphasized the importance of the inquiry and stated that the government is committed to transparency. She clarified that government work is strictly conducted on secure government devices, and WhatsApp is not used for official business. This raises the question of whether ministers have been instructed to delete WhatsApp messages, to which Slater stated that no such advice has been given.

While the revelation of deleted messages has drawn criticism from the Scottish Conservative chairman, Craig Hoy, who described it as disgraceful and potentially illegal, the Scottish Labour party has demanded total transparency from the government. Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie expressed concern that the deletion of evidence undermines the pursuit of justice for bereaved families and called for clarity on what information has been lost and whether data retention policies have been breached.

This controversy sheds light on the need for accountability and openness in government proceedings. The public has a right to know how decisions were made during the pandemic and whether any critical information has been withheld. As the Covid inquiries continue, it is crucial that all relevant evidence, including WhatsApp messages, is preserved and made available for examination. Only through transparency can we hope to regain the public’s trust and ensure that justice is served.

