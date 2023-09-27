New Westminster School Trustee Resigns After Fake Twitter Account Scandal

A New Westminster school trustee, Dee Beattie, has resigned from her seat on the board after admitting to creating a fake Twitter account to troll parents and community members. The revelation came in June when parents raised concerns about the account, which was used to attack parents, other board members, and even the president of the BC Teachers’ Federation.

Following a meeting on Tuesday, both the New Westminster Progressives and Community First New West parties confirmed Beattie’s resignation. The NWP described Beattie as “disgraced” and referred to the social media scandal as a “dark chapter” for the board. Community First expressed relief at the resignation, stating that it was the “right thing to do.”

In a statement provided to the New West Anchor shortly after the scandal broke, Beattie admitted to being behind the fake account and apologized to those she had hurt. She also announced that she would be taking a medical leave of absence. Following the revelation, both the fake Twitter account and Beattie’s own account were promptly deleted.

The school board issued a statement condemning Beattie’s behavior, calling it harmful and disturbing. They highlighted that her conduct was completely unacceptable for someone in public office and went against the district’s foundational values of collaboration, engagement, inclusion, innovation, and integrity.

A date for a-election to fill Beattie’s position on the school board has not yet been announced.

Source: N/A