TikTok, the popular Chinese video-sharing platform, has come under fire for refusing to run ads that showcase family members of hostages in Gaza pleading for their release. The company deemed the ads as “too political,” sparking outrage among users. Meanwhile, Facebook and Instagram have agreed to host the paid video clip ads, shining a spotlight on the 129 individuals still held captive in Gaza under horrific conditions.

This incident follows multiple accusations of antisemitic bias against TikTok. According to reports, the company has faced criticism for allowing politically motivated employees to enforce moderation policies. As a result, there is a stark contrast between the treatment of campaigns Israeli families and those pro-Palestinian groups. The company’s internal memo exposed the unequal policy, highlighting the biased approach to organic content that violates the platform’s community guidelines.

Yossi Lubaton, content creation manager for the “Hostages and Missing Families Forum,” shared his experience of being rejected TikTok when requesting to run the campaign. The company cited its strict policy against political or graphic content. However, reports reveal that TikTok has readily accepted humanitarian campaigns that align with Hamas’ narrative while fundraising for children in Gaza.

Additionally, there are allegations that TikTok fosters an unfriendly and possibly abusive environment for Jewish employees. Some employees mentioned feeling stressed and silenced about their connection to Israel within the workplace. It is feared that many Jewish employees will not be retained the company after the war.

The actions of TikTok have garnered widespread criticism, with users expressing their disappointment in the platform’s selective approach to running ads. As the situation unfolds, the controversy surrounding TikTok’s moderation policies may continue to fuel concerns regarding bias and the freedom of expression on the platform.