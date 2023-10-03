Warner Bros. Discovery Raises Price of discovery+ Ad-Free Subscription

Cheryl King

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it will be increasing the price of its ad-free monthly subscription for discovery+ in the U.S. and Canada. Effective immediately, the price in the U.S. will increase from $6.99 to $8.99 per month, while in Canada, the price will change from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD per month.

This is the first time that discovery+ has raised its price since its launch in January 2021. The ad-lite subscription option will remain the same at $4.99 per month.

Warner Bros. Discovery combined the HBO Max and discovery+ streaming services earlier this year, but continued to offer discovery+ as a standalone option for subscribers who were not interested in HBO content.

Existing subscribers will see the price increase reflected in their next billing cycle on or after November 2.

