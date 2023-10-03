Warner Bros. Discovery Raises Price on Ad-Free Tier of Discovery+

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it will be increasing the price of the ad-free tier of its streaming service, Discovery+. Starting from today, October 3rd, the price will rise from $6.99 per month to $8.99 per month in both the U.S. and Canada markets.

However, the price of the advertising tier of Discovery+ will remain unchanged at $4.99 per month. This move follows a similar strategy employed other streamers such as Disney, who raised the price of their ad-free tier while keeping the ad tier at the same price.

While it’s unclear exactly how many subscribers Discovery+ has, the company has stated that the service is profitable. This price hike is the first of its kind for Discovery+ since its launch in early 2021.

The decision to increase the price of the ad-free tier is part of a larger trend in the streaming industry, as more services look to build a sustainable business model. By offering a lower-priced ad tier, streaming services not only reduce churn but also benefit from increased advertising revenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping to replicate the success of this strategy with Discovery+, which is considered a more niche streaming offering. As the competition in the streaming market continues to grow, price adjustments like these are becoming more common.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter