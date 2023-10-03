Warner Bros. Discovery Increases Price of Discovery+ Subscription

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a price hike for its ad-free subscription of Discovery+. This increase, the first since the platform’s launch in January 2021, applies to customers in the United States and Canada.

Starting October 3, new subscribers in the U.S. will see the price of an ad-free monthly subscription rise from $6.99 to $8.99, while the ad-supported tier remains unchanged at $4.99 per month. Similarly, in Canada, the price of an ad-free monthly subscription will increase from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD, and the ad-lite subscription will change from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD.

Existing subscribers will experience the rate increase on their next billing cycle, starting from November 2.

Although Warner Bros. Discovery has not disclosed the exact number of Discovery+ subscribers, it recently expanded its content library integrating shows from its Discovery side, making them available on Max. Discovery+ offers a variety of current and archived TV programs from networks such as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network, including a selection of original and exclusive content.

The price increase has been implemented to support the continued delivery of compelling storytelling across various genres, including food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal, and more.

Sources: Warner Bros. Discovery