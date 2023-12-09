New Discovery Sheds Light on Ancient Egyptian Pyramids

A recent groundbreaking revelation regarding an ancient branch of the River Nile has the potential to solve the age-old mystery surrounding the construction of the pyramids in Egypt. Research conducted using radar satellite data from space has uncovered the existence of a dried-out waterway that once ran through Giza, providing a plausible explanation for how the materials used in constructing the pyramids were transported to the site.

The proximity of the pyramids to this waterway suggests that the abundance of water in the area supported the building process, facilitating the placement of the colossal structures. Dr. Eman Ghoneim, the scientist responsible for this discovery, presented her findings at the 13th Congress of Egyptologists earlier this year. Ghoneim states that the abandoned waterway, which has been named the “Ahramat Branch,” stretches from Giza to Faiyum and astonishingly passes through 38 different pyramid sites.

While it cannot be definitively confirmed whether the river was active during the Old and Middle Kingdoms, approximately 4,700 years ago, the possible usage of water in the construction process is supported the fact that the pyramids were positioned near the branch. Ghoneim suggests that these pyramids could have functioned as “valley temples,” acting as ancient ports for transportation.

Beyond unraveling the mysteries of the pyramids, this research has the potential to uncover lost parts of ancient Egypt, including towns and cities that disappeared as the Nile naturally shifted its course. Ghoneim emphasizes that as branches of the river disappeared, ancient settlements were buried and no longer visible today.

The significance of this discovery lies not only in shedding light on the construction techniques of the pyramids but also in providing insights into the ancient civilization that once thrived along the Nile. With further research and exploration, we may gain a deeper understanding of the lost history and culture of this remarkable civilization.