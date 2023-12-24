The Surprising World Record for the Largest Walleye Ever Caught

The walleye is a highly sought-after game fish known for its challenging catch and delicious taste. Anglers around the world are always on the lookout for the biggest walleye they can find. But what is the largest walleye ever caught? Let’s dive into this fascinating record and learn more about the walleye’s size and characteristics.

The walleye, scientifically known as Sander vitreus, is a fish with multiple common names depending on the region. It is often referred to as yellow pike, yellow pickerel, or yellow pikeperch. One of its distinguishing features is its shimmering iridescent eyes, caused a tissue layer in the eyes called the tapetum lucidum. This adaptation helps the fish see in low light conditions, as they are primarily nocturnal.

In terms of appearance, walleye have an olive green and gold gradient-like coloration, fading to off-white on their bellies. They have large mouths filled with razor-sharp teeth and can be recognized the dark brown saddle-like markings along their backs. The walleye is native to the Upper Midwest of the United States and prefers cool water, often seeking out deep, rough waters to have an advantage over its prey.

When it comes to size, the walleye can grow exceptionally large. On average, mature walleye measure around 30 inches in length and weigh approximately 20 pounds. However, it is not uncommon for specimens to exceed these measurements, with some reaching lengths of over 40 inches and weighing more than 25 pounds. Walleye reach sexual maturity at around three to four years of age and continue to grow well into adulthood, with some individuals not reaching their full size until they are close to 10 years old.

The world record for the largest walleye ever caught dates back to August 2nd, 1960. Angler Mabry Harper caught a massive 25-pound walleye at Old Hickory Lake in Tennessee. This record was initially met with skepticism and underwent a thorough investigation the International Game Fish Association (IGFA). After reviewing additional evidence and photographs, the IGFA confirmed that the fish was indeed 25 pounds and 41 inches long.

Despite the controversy surrounding its record, the largest walleye ever caught remains an incredible feat in the fishing world. Anglers continue to strive for their own record-breaking catch, hoping to someday surpass the legendary 25-pound walleye that Mabry Harper reeled in over six decades ago.