Title: Discover the Joy of Handcrafted Holiday Shopping

Summary:

Ditch the online shopping and immerse yourself in the magic of Handmade Treasures, a seasonal pop-up shop that offers a wide range of high-quality handmade merchandise. Located at 6857 Southland Drive, this hidden gem brings together 74 talented vendors who create unique and eye-catching items. Founded Roxanne Harmuth and Cyndi Brunnet, Handmade Treasures aims to support local crafters and provide shoppers with an unparalleled experience.

Experience the Magic:

Step into Handmade Treasures and prepare to be amazed the diverse selection of handmade items. From intricately designed ceramics to one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, this shop is a treasure trove for anyone seeking a special and meaningful gift this holiday season. Unlike impersonal online purchases, shopping at Handmade Treasures allows you to connect directly with the artisans and discover the stories behind each creation. Many of the vendors also offer personalized orders, ensuring that you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

Making a Difference:

Handmade Treasures not only supports local crafters, but it also has a strong commitment to giving back to the community. Each year, the shop selects a “feel good” cause to support, and this year, they are partnering with Hiram House, a farm that provides adults with disabilities a place to live and work. By purchasing items crafted Hiram Farm residents, you can make a difference in their lives and support a cause that truly matters.

Plan Your Visit:

Handmade Treasures is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays when it opens at noon until 5 p.m. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to find truly unique and handcrafted gifts while supporting local businesses and charitable causes. Visit Handmade Treasures at 6857 Southland Drive, between Marc’s and Giant Eagle at the Southland Shopping Center. For more information, contact Handmade Treasures at 440-545-1046.

Conclusion:

This holiday season, break free from the monotony of online shopping and immerse yourself in the joy of handcrafted treasures. Discover the magic of Handmade Treasures, a pop-up shop that offers a wide selection of high-quality handmade items created talented artisans. By supporting local crafters and charitable causes, you can find the perfect gift and make a difference in someone’s life. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable shopping experience.