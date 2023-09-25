Netflix to Release Horror Shorts for Halloween

Netflix is gearing up for Halloween with the release of two horror shorts on October 20th. One of the most anticipated shorts is “Disco Inferno” which follows a young couple as they conjure a dark presence that threatens their unborn baby while preparing to dance at a popular disco in LA. The runtime of the film is 18 minutes.

The short film, co-written and directed Matthew Castellanos, falls into the fantasy and horror genre. Castellanos has previously worked on projects such as “Dread,” “Endgame,” and “Yoshua.” His collaborator in this project is co-writer Mike Ambs, who has experience in producing, directing, and writing.

The cast of “Disco Inferno” includes Soni Bringas, known for her role in Fuller House, Stephen Ruffin from Beast Beast and Snowfall, and Helene Udy, who has appeared in various projects including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Netflix has also announced the release of another horror short called “Flashback,” as well as the prequel to the Spanish movie Veronica titled “Sister Death” and the Swedish horror film “The Conference.”

Fans of horror can also look forward to more content from Netflix for Halloween 2023. Unfortunately, no trailer for “Disco Inferno” has been released yet.

