New Documentary “Disclosure” Explores the Impact of Transgender Representation in Hollywood

In the recently released documentary “Disclosure,” director Sam Feder sheds light on the portrayal of transgender individuals in Hollywood movies and how it influences the lives of the transgender community in the United States. The film takes a comprehensive look at the evolution of transgender representation from the silent film era to the present day.

Rather than focusing solely on the positive aspects, “Disclosure” examines both the progress made and the harmful stereotypes that have persisted over the years. Films and TV shows such as Bugs Bunny, The Jeffersons, The Silence of the Lambs, and Pose are showcased, highlighting their contributions to the portrayal of transgender characters on screen.

Celebrated transgender personalities like Angelica Ross, Laverne Cox, Jen Richards, Michael D. Cohen, and Brian Michael Smith make appearances in the documentary, adding their unique perspectives to the discussion.

“Disclosure” aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people and the profound impact these stories have on the transgender community and American culture as a whole. By analyzing both the progress and setbacks in the industry, the documentary calls for more accurate and authentic representation moving forward.

