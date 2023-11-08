Meta Platforms to Implement Transparency Measures for Altered Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced new transparency measures for advertisers starting next year. Advertisers will be required to disclose the use of artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods in altering or creating political, social, or election-related advertisements. This move aims to address concerns about the potential for misinformation and manipulation through false or deceptive content.

Under the new guidelines, advertisers must disclose if their altered or created ads depict real individuals saying or doing something they did not, or if they generate a realistic-looking person who does not exist. Additionally, ads that feature events that never occurred, manipulate footage of real events, or present a real event without using authentic image, video, or audio recordings must also be disclosed.

Furthermore, Meta Platforms has affirmed its commitment to combatting misinformation employing independent fact-checking partners to review content. Ads that are deemed false, altered, partly false, or lacking context will not be allowed to run. Specifically, ads altered AI in a way that can mislead people will be prohibited.

This announcement follows similar actions taken other tech giants. In June, Google’s YouTube announced that it would no longer remove content promoting false claims about the 2020 US presidential election. Subsequently, X, an undisclosed company, reinstated political ads after a period of prohibition.

The concerns raised US lawmakers regarding the use of AI in creating deceptive political content have prompted Meta Platforms to take decisive action. Earlier this year, the company blocked its Meta AI virtual assistant from generating photo-realistic images of public figures. Meta Platforms’ top policy executive, Nick Clegg, acknowledged the necessity of updating rules surrounding the use of generative AI in political advertising.

Overall, these transparency measures implemented Meta Platforms aim to promote trust and integrity in digital advertising, especially in political and election-related contexts. By holding advertisers accountable for disclosing their use of AI and other digital methods, Meta Platforms seeks to ensure a more transparent and reliable user experience.

FAQs

1. Why is Meta Platforms introducing transparency measures for altered ads?

Meta Platforms aims to address concerns about misinformation and manipulation through false or deceptive content. By implementing transparency measures, the company seeks to promote trust and integrity in digital advertising, particularly in political and election-related contexts.

2. What do advertisers need to disclose under the new guidelines?

Advertisers will be required to disclose if their altered or created ads portray real people as saying or doing something they did not, or if they generate a realistic-looking person who does not exist. They must also disclose ads featuring events that did not occur, manipulated footage of real events, or real events without using authentic image, video, or audio recordings.

3. How will Meta Platforms combat misinformation?

Meta Platforms will continue to employ independent fact-checking partners to review content. Ads rated as false, altered, partly false, or lacking context will not be allowed to run. Specifically, they will prohibit ads altered AI in a way that can mislead people.

4. What actions have other tech giants taken regarding false political content?

In June, YouTube announced that it would no longer remove content promoting false claims about the 2020 US presidential election. Additionally, an undisclosed company, referred to as X, has reinstated political ads after a period of prohibition.