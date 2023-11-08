Meta Platforms to Require Advertisers to Disclose Use of AI in Political Ads

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced on Wednesday that starting next year, advertisers will need to disclose the use of artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods in their political, social, or election-related advertisements. This move aims to promote transparency and combat the spread of misinformation.

In a blog post, Meta highlighted the importance of disclosing altered or created ads that portray real individuals as saying or doing things they did not, as well as ads that digitally generate nonexistent individuals that appear real. Furthermore, advertisers will be required to reveal whether their ads depict events that never occurred, manipulate footage of real events, or present real events without accurate images, videos, or audio recordings.

Meta Platforms is committed to using independent fact-checking partners to review and assess the reliability of ad content. Ads that are deemed false, altered, partly false, or lacking context will not be allowed to run. The company specifically emphasized that content altered AI in a way that could mislead viewers will be prohibited.

This announcement from Meta Platforms follows recent developments in the tech industry regarding the regulation of political ads. In June of this year, YouTube announced it would no longer remove content that promotes false claims about the 2020 US presidential election. Additionally, after a multi-year ban, X reinstated political ads in August.

With concerns raised lawmakers about the potential misuse of AI in political advertising to deceive voters, Meta Platforms has taken steps to address this issue. For instance, it has already blocked its user-facing Meta AI virtual assistant from generating photo-realistic images of public figures. According to Nick Clegg, the company’s top policy executive, using generative AI in political advertising necessitates updated rules.

Transparency in political advertising is crucial in ensuring that users are informed and not misled fabricated or altered content. By requiring advertisers to disclose their use of AI and other digital methods, Meta Platforms aims to maintain the integrity and trustworthiness of ad content on its platforms.

