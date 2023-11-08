New Policy Requires Disclosure of AI-Altered Political Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced a new policy that will require advertisers to disclose the use of artificial intelligence (AI) or other digital methods to alter or create political, social, or election-related advertisements. This move comes in response to growing concerns about the spread of misinformation and deepfake content that can deceive viewers.

Under the new policy, advertisers will be required to disclose if their ads portray real people saying or doing something they did not or if they create entirely fictional individuals that do not exist. Additionally, they must disclose if their ads depict events that never took place or if they manipulate footage of real events without providing the true image, video, or audio recordings.

Meta Platforms has also stated that it will continue to utilize independent fact-checking partners to review misinformation and will not allow ads that are rated as false, altered, partly false, or lacking context to run. If an ad has been manipulated using AI in a way that can mislead people, it will not be permitted.

This new policy follows similar actions taken other tech giants. In June of this year, Google’s YouTube announced that it would no longer remove content promoting false claims about the 2020 US presidential election. However, Meta Platforms is taking a different stance and actively seeking to address concerns surrounding the use of AI-generated political ads.

To further combat the issue, Meta has already blocked its user-facing Meta AI virtual assistant from creating photo-realistic images of public figures. Meta Platforms’ top policy executive, Nick Clegg, has acknowledged the need to update rules regarding the use of generative AI in political advertising.

By implementing this new policy, Meta Platforms aims to promote transparency, protect users from deceptive content, and ensure the integrity of the advertising ecosystem on Facebook and Instagram.

