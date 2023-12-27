New Communications Policies Under Scrutiny City of Bayswater Council

The City of Bayswater in Western Australia has put new communications and social media policies on hold after concerns were raised about the inclusion of disclaimers on council members’ personal posts. The proposed policies aimed to update and replace the city’s existing communications and social media policy, with a particular focus on promoting city activities through photo opportunities shared ward councillors.

However, a clause in the policies requiring council members to clearly state that their comments and content are personal views and not necessarily representative of the city met with opposition. Deputy Mayor Elli Petersen-Pik expressed concern over the burden this would place on elected officials, stating that he was unaware of any other local government with such a requirement.

Corporate services director Kym Leahy confirmed that the clause would require council members to include the statement even on their personal social media pages. Criticism of the proposed changes continued, with Councilor Lorna Clarke pointing out the potential confusion it could cause among the public if every post and public comment required the same statement.

As a result of these concerns, the council decided to defer making a decision on the policies until its January meeting. Councilor Clarke stressed the need for a more practical approach that effectively incorporates social media requirements without overwhelming council members or leading to unintentional breaches of the policies.

The City of Bayswater is now reconsidering the policies to strike a balance between transparency and ease of communication for its elected representatives. The goal is to find a solution that upholds the council’s values while also allowing council members to connect with the community in a more natural and relatable manner.