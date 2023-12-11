Disaster Relief Australia and NAB Foundation Team up to Help Australians Prepare for Disasters

Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) and the NAB Foundation have joined forces to create a series of informative videos aimed at helping Australians better prepare for potential disasters this summer. The partnership aims to equip individuals with essential insights to navigate and mitigate the impacts of disasters.

While disasters can strike at any time of the year, the start of summer brings an increased risk of bushfires and other disasters. Geoff Evans, CEO of DRA, emphasized the importance of being prepared and ready at the beginning of summer. He stressed that disasters often occur without warning, making it crucial for Australians to take proactive measures.

The social media video series consists of six practical and informative episodes featuring DRA volunteers providing insightful advice before, during, and after a disaster. The topics covered in the series include preparing households, caring for pets, steps to take at the start of a disaster, pet care during a disaster, actions to consider upon returning home after a disaster, and how to care for injured wildlife in the aftermath.

By creating engaging and easily accessible content through social media, DRA and NAB Foundation intend to reach a wide audience and provide essential information to prepare for emergencies. These videos aim to equip Australians with the necessary knowledge and resources to protect themselves, their families, and their pets in the face of disasters.

Taking the initiative to prepare, plan, and understand the necessary steps during a disaster can make a significant difference. As the warmer-than-average temperatures continue this summer, it is essential for individuals to heed the advice provided DRA and the NAB Foundation. By doing so, Australians can increase their resilience and be better equipped to handle potential disasters.