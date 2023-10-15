The Average American Pays $112.70 for Live TV: How DIRECTV STREAM Stacks Up

According to a recent report from Leichtman Research Group, the average American pays $112.70 per month for live television. This figure includes not only cable TV companies like Comcast and Spectrum, but also satellite providers such as Dish Network and live streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM. The report also reveals that this average cost has increased 5% since 2018.

While it’s not surprising that we are all paying more for live TV, DIRECTV STREAM is actually positioned to help consumers beat this average cost significantly. A year’s worth of pay TV services at the average rate would amount to $1,352.40. In contrast, a year of DIRECTV STREAM at the new rate of $79.99 per month would only cost $959.88. This means that, based on the average, DIRECTV STREAM could save you $32.71 per month or a total of $392.52 for the year, even after factoring in the recent price hike.

Over a span of three years, this could result in savings of over $1,177 compared to the amount paid the average American consumer.

It is important to note that the average price is not specific to any single service, but rather represents a combination of various plan types. However, given that DIRECTV STREAM offers even lower prices, it’s likely that there are cable and satellite options that are even more expensive.

In addition to rising costs, it is crucial to consider the additional fees associated with cable TV. For example, Comcast recently increased its Broadcast TV fee to $31.25 per month in addition to the advertised price. On top of that, there is also a Regional Sports Network (RSN) fee of $9.10 in many areas. This means that Comcast adds $40.31 to many of its TV packages, resulting in a significant increase to the advertised price.

With the potential for substantial savings, it’s no wonder that more Americans are choosing to become cord cutters and ditching the higher prices of cable TV.

[Source: Leichtman Research Group]

[Definitions:

– Leichtman Research Group: A research and consulting firm specializing in the analysis of services and trends in the broadband, media, and entertainment industries.]