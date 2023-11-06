DirecTV Stream: The Expensive Streaming Arm of Satellite TV

DirecTV Stream, even though it may not be as popular as other live streaming services in the U.S., still manages to stay relevant and make headlines. How? By raising its prices, of course. While the service may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s clear that DirecTV Stream is here to stay, at least for now.

Let’s break down the pricing changes:

– The Entertainment package, which offers over 75 channels, has increased from $70 to $80 per month.

– The Choice package, with 105 channels, now costs $109 instead of $90.

– The Ultimate package, which promises 140+ channels, has gone up from $105 to $120.

– The Premier package, the most expensive option, offers over 150 channels along with Max, Starz, Cinemax, and Showtime for $165 a month, up from $150.

Compared to its competitors, these prices are far from affordable. For example, YouTube TV, with over 5 million subscribers, offers more than 100 channels for $73 a month. Hulu With Live TV, the second-largest service with around 4 million subscribers, charges $70 monthly.

It’s worth mentioning that the exact number of DirecTV Stream subscribers is unknown. Since becoming independent from AT&T, the company hasn’t disclosed any subscriber figures. As of the end of 2020, when it was still known as AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream had approximately 656,000 subscribers. However, this number has steadily declined since Q3 2018, when it boasted around 1.84 million subscribers.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding its subscriber base, DirecTV Stream remains a prominent player in the streaming industry. It operates as the streaming extension of the traditional satellite TV service, ensuring that it doesn’t fade away into obscurity.

Although DirecTV Stream’s pricing may be off-putting for some, it continues to provide a viable option for those already invested in the DirecTV ecosystem. Ultimately, it’s up to consumers to decide whether the higher prices are justified the convenience and familiarity offered the service.

**FAQ**

Q: How much does DirecTV Stream cost?

A: DirecTV Stream offers various packages ranging from $80 to $165 per month.

Q: How many channels does DirecTV Stream offer?

A: DirecTV Stream provides different channel lineups based on the package chosen, starting from 75 channels and going up to over 150 channels.

Q: What are the alternatives to DirecTV Stream?

A: Some popular alternatives to DirecTV Stream include YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and FuboTV.

Q: How many subscribers does DirecTV Stream have?

A: The exact number of DirecTV Stream subscribers is unknown as the company has not disclosed recent figures. However, as of the end of 2020, it had approximately 656,000 subscribers.