DirecTV Stream Raises Prices, Competes with Lower-Cost Alternatives

DirecTV Stream, despite being one of the least popular live TV services in the U.S., has recently increased its already high pricing. The new pricing plans are as follows:

– Entertainment: This entry-level plan offers over 75 channels and has increased from $70 to $80 per month.

– Choice: The next-tier plan provides 105 channels and now costs $109 per month, up from $90.

– Ultimate: With over 140 channels, this plan has risen from $105 to $120 per month.

– Premier: The top-tier plan, offering more than 150 channels along with premium add-ons like Max, Starz, Cinemax, and Showtime, has seen a price increase from $150 to $165 per month.

It is worth noting that DirecTV Stream is considerably more expensive than its competitors. For instance, YouTube TV, which boasts over 5 million subscribers, offers more than 100 channels for just $73 each month. Hulu with Live TV, the second-largest live TV service with approximately 4 million subscribers, comes in at $70 per month.

The exact number of DirecTV Stream subscribers is currently unknown due to multiple ownership changes. Additionally, the service has not released any recent subscriber data since it separated from AT&T. The last reported figure, from the end of 2020, indicated around 656,000 subscribers. Unfortunately, this number has been declining steadily since the third quarter of 2018, when DirecTV Stream had roughly 1.84 million subscribers.

Despite its dwindling subscriber count, it appears that DirecTV Stream will continue to operate as the streaming arm of the legacy satellite TV service. While the service remains active, its high pricing may push potential customers towards more affordable alternatives.

FAQ

1. What are the new pricing plans for DirecTV Stream?

– Entertainment: $80 per month.

– Choice: $109 per month.

– Ultimate: $120 per month.

– Premier: $165 per month.

2. How do the prices of DirecTV Stream compare to its competitors?

DirecTV Stream is significantly more expensive than alternative live TV services such as YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

3. How many subscribers does DirecTV Stream currently have?

The exact number of subscribers is unknown as DirecTV Stream has not released recent data. The last reported count was around 656,000 subscribers at the end of 2020.

4. Has the number of DirecTV Stream subscribers been decreasing?

Yes, the subscriber count has been steadily declining since the third quarter of 2018, when the service had approximately 1.84 million subscribers.