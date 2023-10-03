DirecTV Raises Concerns Over CNN’s New Streaming Channel

DirecTV, one of the largest satellite TV providers in the United States, has warned CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, that the programming on CNN’s new streaming channel may violate their contractual agreement. In a letter sent to Warner Bros. Discovery executives, DirecTV expressed concerns about CNN Max, the streaming version of CNN’s popular lineup, which includes many of the shows that air on the traditional cable channel.

The letter from DirecTV signifies potential pushback from cable and satellite providers against streaming services that offer content already paid for these providers. It remains to be seen whether this disagreement will escalate beyond a war of words. However, this clash highlights the dilemma faced media companies like Warner Bros. Discovery.

The pay-TV business, although lucrative, requires exclusive distribution agreements with cable providers. On the other hand, the future of television lies in streaming services, which are not yet as profitable as the traditional pay-TV model. To navigate this dilemma, some media companies, such as Disney, have created exclusive content for their streaming platforms, separate from their traditional programming.

Warner Bros. Discovery took a different approach with CNN Max including marquee programs offered to traditional cable programmers. The company believes it is within its rights to offer CNN Max to its streaming customers. However, DirecTV’s letter serves as a warning that distributors may take a more confrontational stance toward Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming lineup.

Industry analysts predict that TV programmers will likely resolve distribution disputes offering streaming services alongside traditional programming in bundled packages. This strategy combines the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of streaming with the established reach of traditional cable and satellite providers.

As the clash continues, Mark Thompson is set to take up his role as CNN’s chief executive this month. It remains to be seen how this dispute will be resolved and what impact it could have on the evolving landscape of television distribution.

