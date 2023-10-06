DIRECTV Increases Prices for Satellite and Streaming Services

DIRECTV has announced that starting from November 5, both their satellite service and DIRECTV STREAM customers will experience price increases. The company stated that these adjustments were necessary to remain competitive in the marketplace while still offering high-quality programming.

The price hikes are attributed to the rising fees charged TV networks for the distribution rights of their content, including movies, shows, and sporting events. This is the second time that DIRECTV has raised prices this year, with an increase earlier in 2023.

The specific amount of the price increase depends on the customer’s package. Showtime subscribers will experience a 99 cent increase, while those on the “Ultimate Premiere” level can expect a $10 increase. Prices may vary slightly for customers with “grandfathered” packages.

Customers who signed up for DIRECTV STREAM with an introductory deal will be able to keep their discount until it expires. After that, they will pay the current price for their package.

For DIRECTV satellite and internet customers, price increases will range from $1 to $10, with some customers incurring an additional “Regional Sports Fee” based on their location.

While the price increases may come as a disappointment to customers, DIRECTV emphasizes its commitment to delivering the best programming at a fair and reasonable price. They encourage customers to visit their website for more information on the specific increases and rate changes.

In conclusion, customers of DIRECTV’s satellite and streaming services can expect to pay higher prices starting from November 5. The price increases are a result of escalating fees charged TV networks, but DIRECTV aims to continue providing quality programming to its customers.