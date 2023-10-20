UPDATE: DIRECTV Stream Fixes Issue with Roku TV Guide Shortcut

DIRECTV Stream recently released an update that caused frustration among Roku users removing the ability to quickly access the TV guide using the down button on the Roku remote. However, the company has now announced a fix for this problem.

In a statement on the DirectvStream subreddit, a company representative stated, “A fix has been released for accessing the guide which started going out to customers today and should automatically download when the device is in standby within the next 24-48 hours.” This means that users should soon see the update on their devices without needing to take any action.

Alternatively, if users want to manually update their devices, they can do so highlighting the DIRECTV Stream app, hitting the star button on the Roku remote, and selecting “Check for updates.”

Initially, the change frustrated many users who were not only unhappy with the new home screen but also missed the convenience of being able topass it using the down button shortcut. Some users had reported the issue a week prior, prompting DIRECTV to investigate.

While the majority of users have reported that the fix has successfully resolved the problem, there are still some who claim that the down button shortcut remains ineffective. It is unclear whether this is a separate issue or if further updates will be required.

Unfortunately, a spokesperson was not immediately available to provide additional information or comment on the fix.

Source: DirectvStream subreddit