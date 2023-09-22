DIRECTV Adds Willow TV Channel to its Sports Pack

In an exciting announcement, DIRECTV & DIRECTV STREAM have included the Willow TV Channel in their sports pack. Willow TV is a dedicated channel for all things cricket, providing comprehensive coverage of the sport.

This addition comes just in time for the upcoming 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in India. Cricket enthusiasts can now enjoy live matches, highlights, and analysis on Willow TV.

Willow TV is recognized as the premier broadcaster of cricket in the United States and Canada. It offers 24×7 high-definition television and digital video channels exclusively dedicated to cricket. As the official broadcaster for various cricket boards, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia, and England Cricket Board, Willow TV ensures that fans don’t miss any action from the cricketing world.

The channel is already available on platforms like DISH, Sling TV, Spectrum, Fios, Xfinity, Optimum, and Google Fiber.

Additionally, DIRECTV recently announced plans to introduce new features for its customers using the latest Gemini and Gemini Air devices. These features will also extend support to popular streaming players like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV in the near future.

The updates coming to DIRECTV include a user-friendly left-rail menu, an aesthetically appealing homepage with app carousels, and shortcuts to frequently accessed features. The aim is to create a more content-forward user experience, making it quicker and easier for customers to access their favorite shows, news, movies, and sports, whether through DIRECTV or third-party platforms.

These improvements will be available to all DIRECTV customers who have the latest device, and will start rolling out in early October. Additional features will be introduced throughout the rest of the year and into early next year.

If you’re already subscribed to the Sports Pack add-on for DIRECTV, you can now access the Willow TV Channel and enjoy cricket coverage like never before.

