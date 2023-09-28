DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM Add New Channels: Tastemade Travel and Tastemade Home

Yesterday, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM announced the addition of two new channels, Tastemade Travel and Tastemade Home. Tastemade Travel is described as a streaming channel that provides new adventure recommendations and encourages viewers to explore the world around them. Tastemade Home, on the other hand, is a platform that aims to inspire viewers to create their own unique living spaces.

Tastemade Travel can be found on channel 4358, while Tastemade Home is available on channel 4359. These new additions come after DIRECTV recently revealed that it would also be including the Willow TV channel in its lineup starting on October 3, 2023.

Willow TV is a leading broadcaster of cricket in the United States and Canada. It offers 24×7 high definition television and digital video channels dedicated to cricket. Willow TV has official broadcasting rights for various cricket Boards, including the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia, and the England Cricket Board, among others. The channel is already accessible on platforms such as DISH, Sling TV, Spectrum, Fios, Xfinity, Optimum, and Google Fiber.

In addition to these channel additions, DIRECTV has announced that it will be introducing new features for its customers. These features are primarily aimed at improving the user experience and will include a left-rail menu, a visually appealing homepage app carousel, and shortcuts to popular features. These enhancements will be available to all DIRECTV customers with the latest device. The company plans to roll out these features in early October and will continue to introduce new updates throughout the rest of the year and into the following year.

