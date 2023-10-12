The Directors Guild of America Defends Contract Agreement Amidst Criticism

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) is standing firm in defending its latest three-year contract agreement with studios and streamers. The union has faced criticism on social media and in the press, but in an email message to members titled “Setting the Record Straight,” the DGA addressed these concerns and highlighted the gains made through the agreement.

One of the key areas of progress highlighted in the email was the new foreign residuals formula. The DGA claims that this formula will result in a 76% increase in foreign residuals, providing significant financial benefits to its members. The contract also addresses terms and conditions for high-budget non-dramatic streaming programs and scripted dramatic shows made for AVOD platforms, ensuring that directors are protected in the evolving landscape of streaming content.

The email message also emphasized wage increases over the course of the contract, with a 5% increase in the first year, 4% in the second year, and 3.5% in the third year. Contributions to the union’s health and pension plans were also secured, along with a new parental leave benefit. The DGA credited their achievements to the unity and resolve of its members, as well as the extensive research and preparation that went into negotiations.

The union expressed frustration with the “misguided articles and social media posts” that they believe misrepresent the contract and aim to divide guilds. They assert that such criticisms only benefit the studios and streamers, undermining the progress made in the agreement.

The DGA’s defense of their contract agreement reflects their commitment to securing fair and beneficial terms for their members. As negotiations continue and the entertainment industry evolves, it is crucial for unions like the DGA to advocate for the rights and protections of directors.

