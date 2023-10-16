Netflix’s Documentary ‘Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club’ Celebrates the Love of Cinema and Film Clubs in Korea

Netflix’s upcoming documentary, ‘Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club,’ will be a treat for Korean cinema enthusiasts around the world. Set to launch on October 27, the film explores the world of film clubs in Seoul, South Korea, during the early 1990s—a time when young students were discovering new cultural encounters and studying the art of cinema. This period of expanding creative freedom and cultural exploration among the young ultimately contributed to the global boom in Korean film and television that we see today.

The documentary, directed Lee Hyuk-rae, takes viewers on a nostalgic journey to the Yellow Door Film Club, one of the many film collectives of that era. Notably, the club included Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning director, as one of its key members. Bong, responsible for managing the club’s library of bootleg VHS copies of cinematic masterpieces, also nervously presented his first short film, ‘Looking for Paradise,’ to the group in 1992—a film that is amusingly described and dissected throughout the documentary.

What sets ‘Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club’ apart is its focus on all members of the Yellow Door era, whether or not they went on to become acclaimed directors. The documentary gives voice to the middle-aged film geeks whose lives took more ordinary paths—marriage, office jobs, and raising kids. It presents the Yellow Door era as a shared memory of naive and hopeful aesthetic exploration, cherished regardless of individual achievements.

The documentary recently premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, winning the “Busan Cinephile Award,” chosen a jury of film school students. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Lee explained that the initial inspiration for the documentary came from a desire to reunite the Yellow Door members and revisit their experiences studying film 30 years ago. Bong Joon-ho participated with the condition that he would not be the main focus, but rather just one of the members, wanting to avoid another documentary that tells his success story as a cliché.

The project intrigued Netflix, particularly the focus on the Yellow Door club itself, and content manager Hanna Moon, who had her own personal nostalgia for student film study groups, saw its potential appeal to a wider audience. The documentary aims to tap into the universal experience of falling in love with art, resonating with audiences who have had similar passionate encounters with films, books, or music.

