Remembering Matthew Perry: A Talented Actor Gone Too Soon

Director James Burrows reflects on the untimely passing of beloved actor Matthew Perry in an exclusive interview with the Today show. Burrows, known for directing the first four episodes of the iconic series Friends, shares his mourning process and memories of working with Perry.

Recalling the moment he received the heartbreaking news of Perry’s passing at the age of 54, Burrows immediately reached out to some of the show’s cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow. The devastating news deeply impacted them, as the tight-knit cast considered themselves a family. Burrows describes Perry’s departure as losing a brother.

Perry’s portrayal of Chandler Bing, the witty and endearing character from Friends, left a lasting impression on Burrows. The director highlights Perry’s inventiveness and comedic talent, noting that he brought a unique approach to his lines. Burrows points out the striking resemblance between Perry and his character, with both exhibiting a perfect blend of humor and awkwardness.

Looking back on their early days working on Friends, Burrows shares a memorable dinner at Spago where he warned the cast about the potential loss of anonymity due to the show’s immense popularity. It was a pivotal moment that marked the beginning of their journey towards fame and success.

One particular episode stood out to Burrows, featuring Perry’s character trapped in an ATM vestibule with Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre. Burrows praises Perry’s ability to convey emotions through his facial expressions, emphasizing his talent for capturing the audience’s attention even without speaking.

While acknowledging Perry’s struggles with addiction and alcoholism, Burrows commends the actor’s perseverance in recent years. Perry’s remarkable recovery was a source of pride for Burrows and the Friends family.

The interview with James Burrows provides a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry, reminding us of his immense talent and the impact he had on those around him.

