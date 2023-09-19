Tamil Director Bala Seeks Action Against Impersonator on Instagram

Tamil cinema’s renowned director, Bala, has filed a complaint with the Chennai police regarding an imposter who has been impersonating him on Instagram. Bala’s office clarified that the director does not have an Instagram account. The imposter allegedly created an account under the name “Bala Subramanian Palanisamy” and has been engaging in various fraudulent activities.

The imposter has been targeting young women interested in acting, promising them film roles and asking them to send him their pictures. When Bala became aware of these activities, he filed a police complaint, requesting that the imposter’s Instagram handle be blocked and appropriate action be taken against him. The director emphasized that he is not on Instagram and urged people not to fall victim to such scams.

Bala also emphasized that his assistant directors and manager are the only ones authorized to contact individuals for auditions. He advised aspiring actors, especially those interested in his films, to be cautious and not to be deceived imposters.

Bala is widely recognized for his iconic films, including “Sethu” (1999), “Pithamagan” (2003), “Paradesi” (2013), and “Naan Kadavul” (2009).