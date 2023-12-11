Odisha Government Directs Colleges to Set Up Selfie Points with Chief Minister’s Photograph

The Odisha government has recently directed all state colleges and universities to create “selfie points” featuring Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s photograph in the background. This initiative falls under the state’s “Nutana Unnata Abhilasha Odisha” scheme, which focuses on the skill development and technical education of young individuals.

This directive, similar to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) instruction to set up “selfie points” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph, aims to promote the chief minister’s image and party symbol, the conch, at prominent locations on campuses. The state higher education department sent this directive to all college principals and university officials through emails and WhatsApp.

While some colleges have already implemented the selfie point requirement, the move has garnered criticism from opposition parties. The Congress party accuses Prime Minister Modi of attempting to bolster his public image ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. However, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan defends the directive, stating that it is a matter of pride to honor leaders who have elevated the country’s stature globally.

In addition to opposition criticism, political analysts and members of the BJP and BJD parties have expressed concern about the focus on selfie points instead of addressing more pressing issues within educational institutions. They argue that infrastructure improvements, research facilities, and quality lecturers should take priority over promoting political agendas on college campuses.

As the selfie point controversy brews in Odisha, it remains to be seen how colleges and universities will respond to this directive and whether it will have any impact on the upcoming assembly elections.