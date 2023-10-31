Pakistan Cricket Faces Turmoil as Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Resignation Sparks Controversy

Pakistan cricket has taken a further hit as former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq stepped down from his position as the chairman of the national selection committee amid allegations of a conflict of interest. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently investigating Inzamam’s association with a company that manages several national team players.

Inzamam’s affiliation with Yazoo International, where he shares an agent with players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, has raised questions about the fairness of player selection. Rizwan, in fact, is a partner in this company, adding further complexity to the situation.

While Inzamam has denied any wrongdoing, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf has expressed concerns over the potential influence Rehmani, the shared agent, could have had on team selection. This controversy highlights the need for transparency and fair practices in the selection process to protect the integrity of Pakistan cricket.

Adding to the turmoil, Babar Azam, the current captain of the national team, has faced severe criticism for both his performance and his leadership during the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup. Rumors have circulated about Azam’s possible removal from his position after the tournament. To make matters worse, alleged personal WhatsApp conversations between Azam and PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer were leaked to the media.

While the authenticity of the leaked chats is yet to be confirmed, their release has sparked anger among former Pakistan cricketers, including Waqar Younis and Shahid Afridi. Criticism has been directed towards the PCB, with Afridi calling the leak a “pathetic move” that undermines the privacy of players.

As the controversy unfolds, it is crucial for the PCB to address these issues promptly and transparently. The reputation of Pakistan cricket is at stake, and decisive action must be taken to restore faith and confidence in the national team.

