Dior Atelier of Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Display Unveiled at Hong Kong International Airport

The House of Dior has collaborated with Airport Authority Hong Kong, The Shilla Duty Free, and JCDecaux Transport to bring a breathtaking holiday experience to Hong Kong International Airport. The Dior Atelier of Dreams event, which runs from November 16 to January 10, features a magnificent giant Christmas tree, pop-up shops, and limited-edition holiday offerings.

Inspired the iconic Le Jardin des Tuileries, the pop-up shops transport visitors into an immersive world of Dior gifts. The Dior Atelier of Dreams pop-ups, located in East Hall North and East Hall South, showcase holiday limited-edition items, timeless Dior choices, and personalized Art of Gifting selections. These pop-ups are adorned with the Dior Carousel of Dreams, recreating the beauty and charm of the Tuileries Garden.

A highlight of the display is the towering Dior Christmas tree, standing tall as a symbol of togetherness, warmth, and elegance. Travelers are encouraged to take photos with the tree as a cherished memory of their visit.

During the launch event, Catherine Sauvage, the Managing Director of LVMH Beauty Travel Retail Asia Pacific, expressed her excitement about the collaboration and the opportunity to share the Dior brand with travelers from around the world. She emphasized the airport’s ambition to provide an exceptional experience for travelers, making it a key destination in itself.

Italian artist Pietro Ruffo collaborated with Dior to create the exquisite Tuileries Gardens couture motif showcased on the limited-edition items. The designs draw inspiration from Catherine de Medici’s fabrics, the fragrant rose gardens, statues like Mercury and Fame riding Pegasus, and the ornamental bassin reflecting the splendor of Paris.

The Dior Atelier of Dreams also features exclusive holiday limited editions, including fragrance and makeup sets. Among the sets is Le Mini 30 Montaigne, a discovery set depicting the stunning facade of Dior’s historic boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne.

The collaboration between Dior, Airport Authority Hong Kong, The Shilla Duty Free, and JCDecaux Transport creates a magical holiday atmosphere for travelers, allowing them to discover and indulge in the world of Dior amidst their journeys.