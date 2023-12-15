Evolutionary History Sheds Light on Aging Differences Between Mammals and Reptiles

Recent research suggests that the divergent aging processes between mammals and reptiles may be attributed to the dominance of dinosaurs millions of years ago. Microbiologist João Pedro de Magalhães from the University of Birmingham has proposed a hypothesis called the “longevity bottleneck” to explain this phenomenon.

During the time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, mammals had to reproduce quickly in order to survive, which potentially led to the shedding of genes associated with longer lifespans. According to de Magalhães, early mammals spent millions of years evolving to thrive through rapid reproduction, as they were forced to live at the bottom of the food chain.

It seems that the eutherian mammal lineage, including our ancient ancestors, lost certain enzymes responsible for repairing damage caused ultraviolet light around the time of the dinosaurs. This loss might have contributed to the relatively shortened lifespans seen in marsupials and monotremes today.

One possible explanation for the loss of UV-repair enzymes is that mammals adapted to become more nocturnal, prioritizing safety over repair mechanisms. Over millions of years, humans might have compensated for this using sun cream to protect against the harmful effects of the sun.

Another difference observed is in teeth growth. While certain reptiles can grow new teeth throughout their lives, mammals, including humans, do not possess this ability. The inability to continuously grow teeth may be a result of genetic selection dating back hundreds of millennia.

De Magalhães highlights that some animals in the animal kingdom exhibit remarkable repair and regeneration abilities, indicating that this genetic information would have been unnecessary for early mammals. However, there are examples of mammalian species, such as whales and humans, that can live for over a hundred years.

Further research is needed to fully understand the factors influencing aging in mammals and reptiles. Exploring the “longevity bottleneck” hypothesis could provide valuable insights to combat age-related diseases, including dementia and stroke. Additionally, it may shed light on the prevalence of cancer in mammals compared to other species due to the rapid aging process.

While still a hypothesis, the evolutionary history and genetics associated with aging warrant further investigation. The study has been published in BioEssays, prompting new avenues for research into the complex mechanisms of aging and its implications for human health.