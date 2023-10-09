The Potential Showdown: Canelo vs Benavidez

After Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s dominating victory over Jermell Charlo, boxing fans are eager to witness the Mexican superstar face his toughest challenger at 168lbs, David Benavidez. Holding the WBC interim world title and boasting an undefeated record, Benavidez is widely regarded as Alvarez’s most formidable opponent in the division.

According to Dmitry Bivol, who has shared the ring with both fighters, he believes that they are evenly matched in most aspects. However, Bivol noted that Alvarez “puts more effort in his punches” while considering their defense and speed to be on par with each other. Bivol’s perspective provides valuable insight into the potential clash between the two fighters.

Contrary to Bivol’s view, DAZN pundit Sergio Mora has stated that Benavidez surpasses Alvarez in almost every aspect. This difference in opinion highlights the anticipation and speculation surrounding the possible showdown between the two Mexican fighters.

There have been accusations from some quarters that Alvarez and his team have been avoiding a fight with Benavidez. However, these accusations could be put to rest if a meeting between the two fighters takes place in the first half of 2024. Before that, ‘The Mexican Monster’ must first face two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade in November to secure a career-high payday against Alvarez.

As the boxing world waits in anticipation, it is clear that a Canelo vs Benavidez showdown has the potential to captivate fans worldwide. This clash of skills and styles could be a defining moment for both fighters, solidifying their place among boxing’s elite. Only time will tell if this highly anticipated matchup will come to fruition and provide the spectacle that fans crave.

Sources:

– Canelo vs GGG II fight, sourced from boxingnews24.com

– Benavidez vs Charlos fight, sourced from boxinginsider.com