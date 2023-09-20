Dillon Danis Continues to Troll Nina Agdal Despite Lawsuit

In the midst of the lawsuit filed against him Nina Agdal, Dillon Danis remains unfazed and continues to troll her relentlessly on social media. Danis, a 30-year-old fighter, is set to face Agdal’s fiancé, Logan Paul, in a match on October 14 in Manchester.

Earlier this week, Danis posted a picture of Nina in a bikini from a past Sports Illustrated photoshoot. Additionally, he shared a meme featuring a photoshopped image of Nina surrounded phallic-shaped meat, accompanied the message, “Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Despite being served with the lawsuit, Danis shows no signs of stopping. He posted a selfie of Nina in her underwear and shared a tweet from Donald Trump Jr.’s hacked account claiming a sexual relationship with Agdal.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, accuses Danis of posting “despicable” content about Nina on over 250 occasions. In response, Nina claims to have been humiliated and suffered emotional distress and reputational harm as a result of Danis’ actions.

Agdal even speculates that Danis had hacked her personal account or had obtained a private video from someone who had done so. She believes this because a video that Danis posted was only available in her private Snapchat archives.

Despite the legal action taken against him, Danis has made it clear that he will not back down. In a social media post addressing the lawsuit, he expressed his refusal to stop and called out Logan Paul, saying, “Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

The ongoing feud between Dillon Danis and Nina Agdal continues to escalate, leaving many wondering what further actions will be taken in response to the relentless trolling.