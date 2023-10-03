Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Live Session Delights Fans

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently engaged in an Instagram Live session with her co-star and renowned singer, Diljit Dosanjh. The lively conversation not only gave fans a glimpse into their personal lives but also sparked excitement and admiration among their dedicated followers.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in the spotlight due to her upcoming film, ‘Thank You For Coming’, has gained international attention with its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her camaraderie with Diljit Dosanjh, known for his soulful music and charismatic presence, made the Instagram Live session a delightful exchange for fans.

During their cheerful banter, Diljit playfully asked Shehnaaz about her dining plans. She humorously replied with a simple “roti.” This response surprised Diljit, as he jokingly claimed to have only seen her indulging in apples, suggesting that roti was an unexpected choice for her. The conversation then shifted to Shehnaaz’s penchant for stress eating, leading to a candid discussion about cravings and late-night snacks.

As their conversation continued, Diljit inquired about who was with Shehnaaz at home, and she mentioned her mother and aunt. To the pleasant surprise of viewers, Shehnaaz’s mother joined the chat, and Diljit warmly greeted her, adding to the heartfelt moments.

However, the highlight of the Instagram Live session was Diljit Dosanjh’s effusive praise for Shehnaaz Gill. He commended her journey, describing her as a shy yet remarkable individual who has worked diligently to achieve stardom. Diljit emphasized the challenges women face in the entertainment industry and lauded Shehnaaz’s determination and resilience. He expressed immense pride in her accomplishments and the path she has forged.

Shehnaaz Gill’s journey has been marked hard work and dedication, from vlogging and music videos to her current ventures, including her highly anticipated film. Her presence on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival underscored her rising prominence in the industry.

Towards the end of their Instagram Live chat, Shehnaaz dropped a hint about an upcoming film project, asking Diljit if he was ready to work together again. Diljit responded with enthusiasm, leaving fans eager to learn more about their future collaborations.

The upcoming film, “Thank You For Coming,” directed Karan Boolani, features an impressive ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in leading roles. Produced Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film is set to release worldwide on October 6 under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Thank You For Coming,” they can’t help but revel in the camaraderie between Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh, eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry once again.

