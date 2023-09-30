Diljit Dosanjh Praises Shehnaaz Gill’s Hard Work and Struggles in the Stimulation Industry

In a recent Instagram Live, popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh praised Shehnaaz Gill for her hard work and impressive journey in the entertainment industry. The video of their interaction has gone viral, with fans expressing their love and admiration for the talented duo.

During the live stream, Diljit Dosanjh can be seen speaking to Shehnaaz Gill’s mother, who was also present. He commended Gill for her dedication and perseverance, stating that it is not easy for women to thrive and succeed in showbiz. Dosanjh also acknowledged the challenges faced women in the Punjabi industry and admired Gill’s ability to overcome them.

Fans have showered their support and demanded another collaboration between the two artists, who previously played a couple in the Punjabi film “Honsla Rakh.” Many users praised Gill for her hard work and determination, highlighting the fact that she has worked tirelessly to achieve her current position in the industry.

In addition to her Punjabi film career, Shehnaaz Gill is now set to make her mark in Bollywood with the upcoming film “Thank You For Coming.” Alongside co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, Gill’s performance in this chick flick is eagerly awaited her fans. She previously made her Bollywood debut with a special appearance in Salman Khan’s film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Indeed, Diljit Dosanjh’s acknowledgement of Shehnaaz Gill’s struggles and hard work has made fans even prouder of their favorite “golden girl.” As she continues to climb new heights in the entertainment industry, it is clear that Gill’s talent and determination have earned her a strong and passionate fan base.

