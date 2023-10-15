Madhya Pradesh Congress Files Police Complaint Over Viral Fake Resignation Letter

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has lodged a police complaint regarding a fake letter that went viral on social media, falsely claiming that senior party leader Digvijaya Singh had resigned after the release of the party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. The fake letter alleged that Singh’s recommended candidates were not considered for party tickets, causing him to resign.

In response, Singh vehemently denied the claim and expressed his commitment to the Congress party. He wrote on X, “The BJP is good at speaking lies. I took membership of Congress in 1971 after being influenced the party’s ideology and not for any post. I will be with the Congress till my last breath. I am getting a complaint registered with the police.”

Accompanying his X post, Singh shared the “fake resignation letter” and urged the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, to accept his resignation. Additionally, he posted a copy of the complaint letter submitted his party to the cyber cell of Bhopal police on X, requesting that action be taken against those spreading false information.

The Congress party recently released its first list of candidates, which includes 69 sitting legislators, as well as Singh’s son and current legislator, Jaivardhan Singh. Notably, actor Vikram Mastal, known for his portrayal of Lord Hanuman in a television serial, has been fielded as a candidate against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Budhni, Sehore.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress’s swift response in filing a police complaint showcases their determination to combat misinformation and protect the reputation of their senior leaders. It serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before believing and sharing it on social media platforms.

Sources:

– X (replace with actual source)

– Bhopal Police Cyber Cell complaint letter