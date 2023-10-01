The Ultimate Computer Term Dictionary: Everything You Need to Know!

If you’ve ever come across a computer term that left you scratching your head, fear not! This comprehensive computer term dictionary is here to save the day. Simply click or tap on a letter in the green bar to access the words starting with that letter. Alternatively, you can use the search bar with the text ‘Search here in the dictionary’ to find a specific term.

The team at SeniorWeb works tirelessly to keep this dictionary up-to-date, regularly adding new words to ensure it remains a valuable resource for computer enthusiasts. If you notice a missing term, you can contribute sending an email to [email protected]. Your input is greatly appreciated!

So what exactly is a computer term? Essentially, it refers to any word or phrase used to describe a concept, component, or action related to computers and technology. From basic terms like “keyboard” and “mouse” to more complex ones like “artificial intelligence” and “cloud computing,” this dictionary covers it all.

Whether you’re a tech expert or just starting to dip your toes into the world of computers, having a reliable resource for computer terms is crucial. By understanding the meaning and context of these words, you can navigate technology with confidence and broaden your knowledge.

So the next time you encounter a bewildering computer term, don’t panic. Consult this dictionary and find the answers you’re looking for!

Sources:

– Senioweb.nl

Definitions:

– Computer term: any word or phrase used to describe a concept, component, or action related to computers and technology.

– SeniorWeb: an organization that provides support and resources for senior citizens in using computers and technology.

source: Senioweb.nl