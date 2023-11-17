Pinterest Partners with Offerista to Expand Advertising Formats

Pinterest, the popular inspiration platform, is teaming up with Offerista, a digital retail marketing expert, to broaden its advertising capabilities across Europe. This collaboration will bring new advertising formats to all countries where Pinterest is available.

Offerista’s expertise in digital retail marketing makes them an ideal partner for Pinterest to enhance its advertising offerings. By joining forces, these two companies aim to provide a greater range of opportunities for businesses and advertisers to connect with Pinterest’s vast user base.

The introduction of new advertising formats on Pinterest opens up exciting possibilities for local retailers and individual sellers. These formats will allow businesses to showcase their products and services in more engaging and creative ways, reaching a wider audience and driving greater brand visibility.

With this partnership, Offerista and Pinterest are poised to revolutionize the advertising landscape and empower businesses to connect with potential customers on a deeper level. By combining Offerista’s digital marketing knowledge with Pinterest’s inspirational platform, businesses will have the tools to create captivating and immersive ads that resonate with Pinterest users.

FAQ:

Q: What is Offerista?

A: Offerista is a digital retail marketing expert.

Q: What is Pinterest?

A: Pinterest is an inspiration platform that allows users to discover and save ideas.

Q: How will the partnership benefit businesses?

A: The partnership will bring new advertising formats to Pinterest, providing businesses with more opportunities to engage with users and increase brand visibility.

Q: Can businesses target specific countries with the new advertising formats?

A: Yes, the new advertising formats will be available in all countries where Pinterest is accessible.

Q: Will the advertising formats be limited to specific types of businesses?

A: The new advertising formats will benefit a wide range of businesses, including local retailers and individual sellers.