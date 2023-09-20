Digitalbox Expects Revenues of £1.2 Million and Net Cash Position of £2.3 Million in Upcoming Interim Earnings

Digitalbox PLC (AIM:DBOX), the digital media group that owns Entertainment Daily, The Daily Mash, The Tab, and The Poke, is set to report revenues of £1.2 million and a net cash position of £2.3 million as of 30 June. While the company traded ahead of expectations in the first half, it has been affected lower traffic volumes in the second half due to major changes in third-party on-platform advertising Apple and Facebook parent Meta.

Both Apple and Meta have made changes to increase consumer engagement time on their own platforms, which has resulted in reduced traffic being sent to third-party publishers like Digitalbox. Google Discover has also implemented a block on traffic to Entertainment Daily, and there has been an imposed reach reduction on a leading Facebook page for The Tab.

Despite the decline in traffic volumes, Digitalbox has seen session values perform better than the market. For the full year, the company anticipates generating revenues of £2.8 million while remaining EBITDA positive.

To increase audience engagement, Digitalbox plans to adopt AI-assisted video output creation for its brands. The company acquired assets from Social Chain in August, which has already boosted its social media following from eight million to over 20 million followers. This expansion presents a significant opportunity for the group to generate revenue in 2024 when the digital advertising market is expected to recover. As Digitalbox becomes less reliant on taking audiences off major platforms, it aims to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

Sources:

Digitalbox PLC