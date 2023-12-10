Report Reveals Thousands of Violations Against Palestinian Content on Social Media

A recent report the Palestinian NGO Sada Social has shed light on the alarming number of digital violations against Palestinian content on social media platforms. The report, which covers the month of November 2023, identifies over 3,000 incidents, bringing the total recorded violations since October 7 to a staggering 14,000.

The violations documented Sada Social encompass a range of actions, with 32 percent of cases involving the deletion of accounts or pages. The remaining 68 percent include various restrictions such as the banning of posts, prevention of livestreams, and limitations on interactions, paid advertisements, and private messaging.

Of great concern is the fact that journalists and media organizations publishing Palestinian content have been particularly targeted, accounting for 55 percent of the recorded violations. This marks a 10 percent increase compared to the previous month. The report also highlights the devastating impact of the Israeli occupation forces, with 72 journalists in Gaza being killed since October 7. Additionally, 26 journalists and activists, including the Palestinian journalist Sumaya Jawabreh, have been arrested.

The report goes on to reveal the prevalence of “inciting content” against Palestinians in Hebrew and other languages, with over 27,000 instances detected since October 7. These instances, which include explicit calls for murder and defamation of reporters, have not been subjected to the same level of oversight applied to “Arab content” social media platforms.

It is important to note that the violations reported are not limited solely to Palestinian users. Approximately 17 percent of the complaints received Sada Social were from Arab users and supporters of the Palestinian cause from around the world.

In response to the restrictions imposed on pro-Palestinian content, many Jordanians are actively participating in the global campaign launched under the hashtag #WeWontBeSilenced. Through this campaign, individuals like Rania from Jordan are calling for an end to what they describe as “genocide” against the people of Gaza. They urge the continuation of discussions and dissemination of information about Gaza, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and amplifying Palestinian voices.

The report Sada Social acts as a wake-up call, shedding light on the widespread violations against Palestinian content on social media platforms. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role these platforms play as platforms for free speech and the need for increased oversight to ensure fairness and justice for all users.