The Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria Calls for Regulation of Social Media

The Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) has expressed concerns about the negative impact of social media on minors in the country. The organization highlighted the unethical use of digital communication technologies to violate the rights of minors, particularly on social media platforms. In a communique issued at the end of their annual conference held in Abuja, the ACSPN called on the government to devise means of regulating social media at all levels.

One of the major issues highlighted the ACSPN is the prevalence of ethnic vituperations and the weaponization of ethnic diatribes in Nigeria’s digital engagements. The association emphasized that this has harmful consequences for national development. It also acknowledged that evolving global digital trends, especially emerging technologies, have significantly transformed journalism practice.

The ACSPN urged communication scholars and practitioners to provide relevant and significant contributions to guide the government in policy formulation and implementation regarding digital communication. Additionally, the stakeholders emphasized the importance of prioritizing ethics and quality in research and publications to enhance the contributions of scholars and professionals in the media and communication field.

The communique further recommended that communication scholars increase their visibility in the digital space through research published in high-quality journals and other digital platforms. It also emphasized the need for educational institutions and other stakeholders to provide resources for communication educators, enhancing teaching and productivity in scholarship and media practice.

Furthermore, the ACSPN suggested that communication training institutions develop new mindsets incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) for teaching assessments, virtual tutoring, teaching evaluation, and other opportunities. The association emphasized that accuracy and correctness of information should be prioritized over aesthetics in the digital media space.

In summary, the ACSPN has voiced its concerns regarding the negative influence of social media on minors in Nigeria and the unethical use of digital communication technologies. The association has called on the government to take steps towards regulating social media usage while also emphasizing the importance of ethics and quality in media and communication practice.

